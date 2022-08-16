Barcelona have ‘two options’ when it comes to signing Bernardo - report

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Bernardo Silva despite a summer of big spending at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder is thought to be excited about the possibility of a move to Barcelona, although it won’t be easy to convince Man City to part ways with the Portuguese star.

It also won’t be easy for Barca to finance the deal, particularly as the Catalans are still waiting to register Jules Kounde after his move from Sevilla.

Catalunya Radio reckon that Barcelona have “two options” with regards trying to bring in Bernardo before the transfer window closes.

One option is to sell Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman’s future has been the subject of speculation all summer but he remains adamant he does not want to leave.

The second option is to sell Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It already seems that Memphis may leave shortly, with Juventus the favorites to land the attacker, while Sergino Dest’s future is uncertain again after he was left out against Rayo.

Chelsea are also thought to be keen on Aubameyang, but Xavi made it clear in his presser ahead of the Rayo draw that he wants to keep the striker in his squad.