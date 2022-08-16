 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona meet with Juan Foyth’s agent

The Catalans want a new right-back

By Gill Clark
Villarreal CF v Levante UD - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Juan Foyth’s agent Claudio Curti has been spotted at Barcelona on Tuesday amid speculation the Catalans could move for the Villarreal defender.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Curti had a meeting with sporting director Mateu Alemany about a possible Camp Nou transfer.

Foyth is one of several right-backs that Barcelona are believed to be targeting before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Thomas Meunier, Jeremie Frimpong, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Diogo Dalot are also thought to be on Barcelona’s radar.

The latest update suggests Foyth is a serious option for Barcelona but it seems his price tag will be a problem for Xavi’s side.

Foyth has a release clause set at €65 million, while Villarreal paid €15m for him last summer and won’t want to let him leave on the cheap.

Barcelona had been keen to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea but a move failed to materialize and the right-back has since renewed at Stamford Bridge

Xavi does have Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto in his squad but opted to start center-back Ronald Araujo at right-back in Barcelona’s opening match of the squad against Rayo.

