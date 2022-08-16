Barcelona will have to pay €42m to land Juan Foyth - report

Barcelona’s hunt for a new right-back has taken them to Juan Foyth but a deal to bring in the Villarreal defender is looking unlikely.

Foyth’s agent was spotted at Barcelona for a meeting with Mateu Alemany earlier on Tuesday as the Catalans try to strengthen their defense.

However, the latest updates from Spain reckon that the Yellow Submarine aren’t too keen on selling Foyth and want €42 million for the defender.

It seems almost impossible that Barcelona would, or even could, splash out such a fee for Foyth who looks now to be out of reach.

The Catalans are thought to have been targeting low-cost options for both full-back slots after a summer of big spending.

Barcelona have been able to bring in Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie but are still waiting to register Jules Koude.

Xavi’s side are also thought to have agreed a deal with Marcos Alonso but need to wait to see if they can find space in the squad for the left-back before the transfer is announced.