Borussia Dortmund ‘reluctant’ to let Barcelona target Thomas Meunier leave - report

Barcelona’s search for a new right-back does not appear to be going too well with just two weeks left of the transfer window.

Juan Foyth and Thomas Meunier have been mentioned as top targets for Xavi’s side, but the Villarreal defender already looks to be too expensive.

Meanwhile, Dortmund aren’t really interested in letting Meunier leave as they think it’s too late in the window to sign a replacement.

The latest update comes from Sport who reckon Barca are still hopeful but have plenty of work to do if they are to get a deal over the line.

Dortmund will only accept a fee of €10 million and would want to sign a replacement before letting Meunier depart for the Camp Nou.

The Bundesliga side have already “looked at some alternatives” but aren’t too impressed with the prices they have been quoted.

Dortmund are therefore said to be “hesitant to open a negotiation with Barça” but the Catalans are hoping that if Meunier is keen he could help convince the German side to begin talks.