Bernardo Silva ready to abandon hope of Barcelona move - report

Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to Barcelona all summer but now appears set to stay with Manchester City.

The latest update on the Portugal international comes from The Athletic who reckon Bernardo “is ready to commit his immediate future to City and abandon any thoughts of a transfer for this season at least.”

One reason seems to be the €100 million price tag that City have slapped on Bernardo. Barca have spent big already this season but there seems to be no way the Catalan giants would be able to reach that figure.

Bernardo had been keen on a move, for the second summer running, and had even “asked the City hierarchy to release him if Barcelona made a suitable offer.”

However, a firm offer has never arrived from the Catalans and it seems Bernardo would rather now look ahead to a future with City than spend the last two weeks of the transfer window hoping a way can be found for him to move to the Camp Nou.