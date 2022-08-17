Will Barcelona be able to register Jules Kounde in time for Real Sociedad clash?

Barcelona managed to register four of their five new signings in time for their La Liga opener against Real Sociedad but had to make do without Jules Kounde.

Vice-president Rafa Yuste spoke about the defender at the time and seemed confident all would be well in time for Barca’s next match at Rael Sociedad.

“I have spoken with Kounde to give him peace of mind,” he said. “We have explained the reasons, he understood and we have promised we will do everything possible so he’s playing against Real Sociedad next weekend.”

Barca’s trip to Anoeta is now just four days away and Kounde still isn’t registered which is making some media a little twitchy.

Cope are reporting that Barcelona are “seriously worried” they won’t be able to register Kounde in time for Sunday’s match and he’ll miss out again.

The club had hoped some departures would have allowed Kounde to be registered but Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti all remain at the club for now.

Memphis seems the most likely to depart, with a move to Juventus expected, but there still seems to be a bit of wrangling over how the deal will be structured.

Elsewhere, Frenkie de Jong now seems increasingly likely to stay despite an entire summer of speculation about his future at the Camp Nou.

The other way of being able to register Kounde would be by agreeing salary reductions.

Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Piqué have all been tipped to take pay-cuts but that operation seems to be stalling and may not be enough to register Kounde anyway.

Cope reckon Barcelona need to free up between €20 and 22 million to register Koundé and the concern right now is the club are running out of time with the game fast approaching.