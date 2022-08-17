Villarreal boss Unai Emery addresses Juan Foyth to Barcelona transfer rumors

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has addressed speculation that defender Juan Foyth is wanted at Barcelona before the close of the transfer window.

Foyth is one of several options that Barcelona are believed to be considering to strengthen the right-back spot after missing out on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Emery insists Foyth is happy at Villarreal but did not completely rule out an exit.

“Foyth is very happy here, he is very grateful to the club and he gives me a lot of peace of mind,” he said. “We know what the player thinks and what the club wants. The only thing we don’t know is what Barcelona wants or thinks. “If someone pays a player’s clause or a player tells us that he has a very attractive offer, it can affect things. The market is open and there can be unwanted exits.”

The defender missed training on Wednesday morning ahead of Villarrea’s Europa League Europa Conference League play-off which got the rumor mill all excited but it seems he’s absent due to a minor injury.

Foyth’s agent was spotted at Barcelona on Tuesday but a deal seems unlikely right now with Villarreal reportedly wanting around €42 million for the 24-year-old.