Juventus growing impatient with Barcelona’s Memphis Depay - report

Juventus are hoping to bring in Memphis Depay this summer and have reportedly already reached an agreement with the Dutchman over a transfer.

However, Memphis still needs to find a way out of Barcelona, and the delay in sealing his exit has led to some impatience from the Serie A side.

Reports in Italy reckon that Juve have given Memphis an “ultimatum” to settle his contract with Barcelona once and for all.

The Dutchman is hoping he can leave on a free transfer, while it’s thought Barca would prefer some kind of transfer fee for the forward.

Juve want matters settled as quickly as possible and are ready to move on to other targets if the Memphis deal continues to stall.

Bologna’s controversial striker Marko Arnautovic is thought to be Juventus’s ‘Plan B’ if Memphis does not arrive this summer from Barcelona.