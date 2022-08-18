Marc Cucurella: One of the best decisions in my life was leaving Barcelona

Marc Cucurella has been talking about his career and reckons leaving Barcelona may just have been one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

The left-back finally quit the Camp Nou in 2020 for Getafe and then headed to England with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Cucurella has now signed for Chelsea in a £63 million deal and admits things would have been much different if he’d stayed at Barca.

“Of course, it’s difficult because in my case, I had always stayed in Barcelona, my family is always here. It’s difficult to change to another city, another club, and the style is different,” he said. “I understood I needed to go one step down to play a lot of minutes and play well. I think it was a long time - maybe four or five years – I stayed at maybe not the biggest clubs. But in my mind, I always focused on playing, and maybe one day I would have the opportunity [to sign with a big club].” “I think maybe one of the best decisions in my life was leaving Barcelona to join maybe smaller teams. They give me opportunities. Maybe if I didn’t leave, I would have stayed on the bench for a long time and I never come here [to Chelsea].” Source | Football.London

Cucurella opted to leave Barcelona because his path to the first team was blocked by Jordi Alba. The Spain international remains first choice at the Camp Nou but is expected to face competition for his place from Marcos Alonso. Yet if the Chelsea defender arrives it’s likely that Alejandro Balde will leave.