Barcelona blasted for treatment of Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona have been criticized for their treatment of striker Martin Braithwaite. The Denmark international has reportedly been told to find a new club after being deemed surplus to requirements.

It’s thought the striker has received offers to leave but has not accepted any. There has also been speculation that the Catalans want to rip up Braithwaite’s contract, but the striker will only depart if he’s paid up to the end of his deal.

Michael Sahl Hansen, who is the director of the Danish Players’ Association, has spoken out about the situation and made it clear he is not at all happy with Barcelona’s behavior.

“The treatment that Martin is experiencing is completely unreasonable. Something that probably lies somewhere between bullying and harassment,” he said. “Legally, we cannot do anything to help Martin. FC Barcelona has not violated any legal rules. The moral ones are – seen from my chair – so a different conversation. Regardless, Martin has our full support. “A contract is a contract. And FC Barcelona and Martin have signed each other for two more years. Martin must continue to fulfill his part of the agreement. And so must FC Barcelona. And besides, it would behoove one of the world’s biggest clubs to treat its players with greater respect.” Source | BT

It’s not clear yet what will happen with Braithwaite. He’s contracted until 2024 but wasn’t included in the pre-season tour of the United States and hasn’t been handed a squad number for the new season either.