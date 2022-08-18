Riqui Puig says he ‘never had a coach who fully trusted’ him at Barcelona

Riqui Puig has been officially presented as an LA Galaxy player after leaving Barcelona and could make his MLS debut in the team’s next match against the Seattle Sounders.

The midfielder has moved after failing to secure regular football at Barca despite being one of the club’s most highly-regarded young talents.

Puig played under several coaches at the Camp Nou but never managed to convince any of his qualities and he admits that made him lose confidence.

Had a sit down today with #LAGalaxy’s Riqui Puig & mentioned something interesting about struggling to live up to expectations at Barcelona. “Never had a coach that fully trusted me. As a player you can lose confidence but you can never lose continuity”. — Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) August 18, 2022

The midfielder also spoke about being left out of the club’s pre-season tour of the United States and said it was a decision that did not sit well with him.

“Being in Barcelona while all my teammates were here in Los Angeles playing games... The truth is that it hurt me a lot,” he said. “It’s a complicated situation because there were four other teammates who weren’t having a very good time, and that makes it even worse, being in Barcelona alone and training with a physical trainer. “Sometimes you have to make decisions. They made that decision. I don’t share it.”

The 23-year-old’s decision to move to the United States has raised a few eyebrows but he seems blown away by his choice of club.

“I couldn’t imagine this club was reaching out to me… I couldn’t believe I was being called by the LA Galaxy,” he said. “I like to take risks. It’s a new city for me, I think it’s a great opportunity. This is a league for young players. Trust me, in the coming years you’ll see more young players.”

Much will be expected from Puig in California. Coach Greg Vanney was also at Puig’s presentation and dubbed the midfielder “one of the biggest talents to sign in MLS.”