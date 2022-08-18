Alex Collado: I am leaving Barcelona to continue growing

Alex Collado has been talking about his loan move to Elche and explained why he’s decided to leave Barcelona for the 2022-23 campaign.

It had been expected that Collado would stay with Barcelona for the new season after spending part of last year on loan at Granada.

However, another temporary move has been sanctioned and Collado is excited about his new challenge.

“I spoke with Christian Bragarnik and Francisco and they all made me feel very valued. I really wanted to come. That’s why I’m here”, he said. “I am leaving Barça to continue growing. “I know what Elche is. The people at the club have passed it on to me. It’s a fighting team and we all come to fight. I’m used to that I was already at Granada. I think this year will be very good for me and for Elche. “I am very excited. There is no better place than this to grow and be able to contribute my grain of sand. We have a great squad and there is a very united team. That is the most important thing.”

Collado’s loan deal does not include a purchase option and the midfielder was also asked about his future after this season.

“I have a contract with Barcelona until 2024 but now I am focused on having a good season here,” he added. “Next year it will be something else. If I can’t stay there and feel important, I look for minutes elsewhere.”

The Barcelona man will be hoping for lots of minutes at Elche and could make his debut on Monday when the team take on Almeria.