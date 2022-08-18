Vanderson, Hakimi, Gusto: Barcelona linked with three more right-backs

Barcelona keep on being linked with right-backs with the rumor mill churning out a few more names in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi and Olympique Lyon’s Malo Gusto are apparently now targets along with Monaco’s Vanderson.

Hakimi seems an unlikely candidate given he only signed for PSG a year ago for a fee of €60 million. A loan deal with an option to buy has been mentioned.

Over in France there’s word that Barca and Manchester United fancy Gusto. L’Equipe are reporting Lyon want to extend his contract but may also sell if a good offer arrives.

The third name that has cropped up is Vanderson. Diario Sport reckon Mateu Alemany is already on the case and has enquired about his availability.

Vanderson is only 21 but has made an impression with Monaco already since moving from Gremio and has the type of full-back profile that Barcelona are looking for.

Barca are thought to be looking for a low-cost option at right-back, due to their ongoing financial issues, after losing Dani Alves and with Sergino Dest seemingly not an option for Xavi.