Riqui Puig tells Barcelona it would be a mistake to sell Frenkie de Jong

‘He’s a coach’

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Riqui Puig may have left Barcelona this summer but the midfielder is in no doubt that it would be a mistake for Frenkie de Jong to follow him out of the Camp Nou.

There’s been speculation all summer about De Jong’s future, with Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United continually linked with the Dutchman.

De Jong has said on several occasions he does not want to leave, and Puig says selling teh 24-would be a big mistake.

The De Jong rumors have gone a little quiet recently. Manchester United are now expected to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid, while Chelsea are on the brink of landing Cesare Casadei from Inter.

Barcelona do still need to offload players in order to register Jules Kounde and, potentially, bring in a few more new signings before the transfer window closes.

Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang look the most likely players to leave. Juventus are expected to sign Memphis and Aubameyang could sign for Chelsea.

