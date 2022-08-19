Chelsea set to make €24m offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to be closing in on a move to Chelsea with the rumor mill getting very excited about the striker’s future.

Relevo are reporting that Chelsea will bid €19 million plus €5m in variables for the former Arsenal man and also plan to almost double his salary.

Fabrizio Romano has also been talking about “very positive” talks but warned that Chelsea won’t go as high as €30m for the striker.

Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was "very positive", personal terms won't be an issue - Chelsea and Auba's camp are on the same page about contract. #CFC



It's now time for talks with Barça - €30m price tag considered too high. pic.twitter.com/dIX1HwfOmh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

It does seem likely that Aubameyang is heading out of Barcelona after just eight months at the club. Xavi said at his presser before the Rayo game he wanted him to stay but it looks as though Barca’s financial issues mean the coach will have to say goodbye to the striker.

Barcelona still need to register Jules Kounde, and want to bring in Marcos Alonso, which should be possible if both Aubameyang and Memphis Depay leave.

Aubameyang has done a fine job since arriving on a free transfer, scoring 13 goals in 24 games for the Catalans, but it’s not a huge surprise to see him go.

The arrival of Robert Lewandowski has pushed him out of the team, and the chance to make a decent profit on a 33-year-old is surely too good an opportunity for Barcelona to turn down given their current situation.