Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic wanted by Nice - report

Ligue 1 side are being linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Foot Mercato are reporting that Nice are keen to bring in an experienced player to strengthen the midfield for the new season.

Indeed it’s even claimed that Nice have been in touch with Barcelona and that Pjanic “would be interested in the idea” of heading to France to “relaunch his career.”

There’s no official offer yet, and Pjanic’s salary may be an issue, but this could be one rumor worth keeping an eye on before the window shuts.

Pjanic is back at Barcelona after a loan spell in Turkey but it’s difficult to see him playing regularly with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie, Pedri and Gavi around.

Xavi said before the game against Rayo that he’s been convinced by Pjanic and that the midfielder will stay but that could all change if an offer arrives.