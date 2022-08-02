Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is on his way to Major League Soccer as the 22-year-old has reached an “agreement in principle” to join the Los Angeles Galaxy on a permanent transfer, according to a report from Albert Rogé of Relevo.

Riqui Puig, camino a la MLS.



El jugador azulgrana tiene un principio de acuerdo para irse a LA Galaxy.



A falta de cerrar los detalles finales, se trabaja en una operación donde el Barça se guardaría una opción para el futuro (recompra o % de futura venta).



✍️ @albert_roge pic.twitter.com/YdiqWF1U4k — Relevo (@relevo) August 1, 2022

There are only a few final details to be worked out between all parties, but it will be a permanent transfer in which Barça will have a future option, either with a buyback clause or a percentage of a future sale.

Puig has always been a very interesting prospect who for various reasons never found a way to become a regular part of the rotation under different managers, and after not receiving any meaningful offers from European clubs this summer the Spaniard seemingly has decided to experience life in the United States for a while.

I for one will miss Riqui’s undeniable talent and will always feel sad that he never worked out. He’ll always hold a special place in my Barça fan’s heart the same way Alen Halilovic did all those years ago, and maybe, just maybe, he’ll be back someday and finally fulfill his potential.

Good luck in Los Angeles, Riqui Puig! I guess he’s Ricky Pooch now?