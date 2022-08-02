 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona, Los Angeles Galaxy agree deal for Riqui Puig - report

The midfielder is on his way to Major League Soccer

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is on his way to Major League Soccer as the 22-year-old has reached an “agreement in principle” to join the Los Angeles Galaxy on a permanent transfer, according to a report from Albert Rogé of Relevo.

There are only a few final details to be worked out between all parties, but it will be a permanent transfer in which Barça will have a future option, either with a buyback clause or a percentage of a future sale.

Puig has always been a very interesting prospect who for various reasons never found a way to become a regular part of the rotation under different managers, and after not receiving any meaningful offers from European clubs this summer the Spaniard seemingly has decided to experience life in the United States for a while.

I for one will miss Riqui’s undeniable talent and will always feel sad that he never worked out. He’ll always hold a special place in my Barça fan’s heart the same way Alen Halilovic did all those years ago, and maybe, just maybe, he’ll be back someday and finally fulfill his potential.

Good luck in Los Angeles, Riqui Puig! I guess he’s Ricky Pooch now?

