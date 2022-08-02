Miralem Pjanic willing to reduce salary to stay at Barcelona - report

Miralem Pjanic really wants to stay at Barcelona and the Bosnian midfielder is willing to reduce his salary in order to remain at the club for the 2022-23 season, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

Since his return from a loan at Besiktas the player was put on the transfer list, but it has been very hard to find suitors due to his high wages. Pjanic doesn’t have any real offers at the moment, and his performance in the United States tour impressed Xavi Hernández and gave Miralem hope that he can at least convince the coach to let him stick around at least until January so he can fight for some minutes.

Pjanic desperately wants to work with Xavi, who is one of his heroes in football. The Bosnian knows he isn’t part of the plans and won’t create any issues if he doesn’t get minutes, and wants to be just another guy in the squad so he can learn from one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

It’s another example of the power of Xavi’s influence in the game and his coaching style. People want to play for him and are willing to take some pretty drastic measures to do so. Time will tell if Pjanic will get his wish, but his attitude is admirable.