Frenkie De Jong not closing door on Manchester United, but prefers to stay at Barcelona - report

Frenkie de Jong has not said “no” to anyone, but that does not mean he wants to leave. The Dutch midfielder wants to clear up his salary situation with FC Barcelona before he even thinks about leaving the club. But his first priority is to stay, according to the latest report from Diario SPORT.

De Jong restructured his contract during the financial crisis that surged during the COVID pandemic. That means he is due to be paid a lot of money in the coming years, and there is a suggestion he would not receive it if Barcelona were to transfer him.

That complication has made De Jong unwilling to negotiate any potential exit, according to the report. Sources have disagreed on whether the Dutch midfielder is keen on a reunion with his former Ajax boss, Erik ten Hag, at Manchester United.

The latest report is that he does not rule anything out, but prefers to stay at Barcelona. Chelsea are mentioned as another potential suitor, although again, the player does not want to make any decision until the contract situation is cleared up.

United remain confident they will be able to get their man, and would be willing to pay part of the salary difference between the two parties. In the end, however, they see it as a disagreement between the selling club and the player.

Publicly, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he does not want to sell De Jong but that the Dutchman should reduce his salary to fit into the wage structure at the team. A meeting between Barcelona and De Jong and his agent is expected in the coming days.