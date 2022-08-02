Barcelona, Celta Vigo confirm details of Óscar Mingueza transfer

Óscar Mingueza is officially a Celta Vigo player after passing medicals and signing a four-year contract, Barcelona and the Galician club confirmed on Tuesday.

This is the full statement from Barça:

FC Barcelona and Real Club Celta de Vigo have settled terms for the transfer of Óscar Mingueza. The Catalan club retains the right to repurchase the player in the future and 50% of any future sale. Mingueza hence becomes a Celta player in every right after an agreement in principle was already reached last July 30. Source: FC Barcelona

Barça can re-sign Mingueza at any point over the next few years or get 50 percent of a future sale, which could be a nice little amount of money if the full-back develops well at Celta and becomes an attractive commodity in the market.

Celta travel to Catalonia to face Barça at Camp Nou in La Liga on October 9, which could be Mingueza’s first meeting against the only club he’s played for until now.

Good luck, OMG!