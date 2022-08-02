Barcelona, Memphis Depay “in negotiations to reach agreement on free agency” - report

Memphis Depay representatives and Barcelona’s lawyers are currently in negotiations for a contract rescission that will make the Dutch striker a free agent this summer, according to an exclusive report by the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

Excl: Barcelona and Memphis Depay lawyers are in negotiations to reach an agreement on free agency. No way for €20m fee. Depay will accept to leave Barça only in case he’ll find the right option for his future. #FCB



Memphis Depay will only consider top clubs. pic.twitter.com/COFSiHdXBL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

Memphis’ future has been in doubt all summer since the acquisition of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha and the contract renewal of Ousmane Dembélé, and Barça had been in contact with Juventus for a potential transfer. But the Blaugrana wanted €20 million for a player on the last year of his contract, which was complicating any prospect of a deal.

Now the two parties are discussing a way to release Memphis from his deal which will allow him to choose whatever club he wants. Depay only wants top clubs in the Champions League, and with a month left in the transfer window he’ll certainly receive quite a few offers.

This seems to be the most sensible path for both sides. Memphis gets to play starter minutes at a club he’ll choose, and Barça will no longer need to pay his salary. The next few days should be crucial in this saga, so we might have official news of some kind very soon.