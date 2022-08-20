Sergino Dest’s agent sets the record straight on Manchester United rumors

Sergino Dest’s agent has offered an update on the Barcelona defender’s future amid speculation that Manchester United are keen on the full-back.

ESPN have reported Xavi has told Dest to look for a new club if he wants to play regular football next season.

The report adds that Dest had initially been told he could be used as cover for Jordi Alba but has now been informed “he can leave due to a change in the side’s intended style of play and the ongoing financial pressure on the club.”

There have been reports in the UK that Manchester United are keen on the full-back but journalist Jonathan Shrager has spoken to his agent and says there are no offers for the USMNT star.

Dest’s representative Joes Blakborn tells me that Manchester United have not recently been in contact to discuss a possible transfer. At this moment, no club has made Barcelona an offer for Sergiño — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) August 19, 2022

Barcelona are thought to be keen to offload Dest if any offers do arrive. The full-back arrived for €20m from Ajax and it’s thought Barca hope they can receive a similar fee for the 21-year-old.