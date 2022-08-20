Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti ‘very close’ to joining Lecce - report

Serie A side Lecce has reportedly opened talks with Barcelona about a possible move for Samuel Umtiti.

The updates come from Gianluca di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano who reckon that the defender could finally seal an exit before the close of the transfer window.

Lecce want Umtiti and talks will proceed in the next days.

Di Marzio seems pretty excited about the transfer and reports that “advanced talks” are taking place and Umtiti is “very close” to joining Lecce.

The talk is of a loan move for the 28-year-old center-back who has already been told he’s not in Barcelona’s plans for thei season.

It’s thought Umtiti has accepted that he needs to find a new club but that’s not been an easy task for the Frenchman due to his lack of game time in recent season.

Lecce is a new name in the frame but could be a good option for Umtiti. Marco Baroni’s side are back in the Italian top flight after being promoted last season.