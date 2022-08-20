Real Mallorca in talks with Barcelona for Martin Braithwaite - report

Real Mallorca have reportedly become the latest club to express an interest in Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite.

The update comes from the Diario de Mallorca and a report that claims negotiations have begun between the two sporting directors Pablo Ortells and Mateu Alemany.

The problem is that Braithwaite doesn’t really want to leave, and if he is forced out then he wants his contract paid up.

There’s another problem too, namely Braithwaite’s salary. Mallorca can’t afford the striker’s wages so are hoping for a loan and that Barca can help out in that regard.

Coach Javier Aguirre worked with Braithwaite previously at Leganes which may help any possible deal go through before the close of the transfer window.

It still remains to be seen if Braithwaite will actually depart. Diario Sport are reporting today that he’s asked to stay now that it seems Aubameyang and Memphis Depay are off.

The report reckons Braithwaite “believes that he deserves an opportunity” as there will be a shortage of strikers, but there is still thought to be plenty of anger towards the striker due to his unwillingness to leave.