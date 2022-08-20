Barcelona put Ez Abde’s exit on hold - report

Ez Abde could be set to stay at Barcelona if Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both leave before the transfer window closes.

It had been thought that Abde would sign a new contract at Barcelona and then go out on loan with a host of La Liga clubs linked with the Moroccan winger.

However, the latest update suggests Barcelona have told Abde to be patient as they wait to see what will happen in the final weeks of the window.

Diario Sport reckon Xavi has spoken personally to the winger and has already told him he’s “very satisfied” with his attitude.

The report reckons Barcelona have put his potential departure on hold as they wait to see if Memphis will join Juventus and Aubameyang will sign for Chelsea.

If both deals go through it look as though Abde will have a chance to join the first-team squad for the 2022-23 campaign.

The youngster will be the team’s sixth attacker and join Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres in the squad.