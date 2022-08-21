Samuel Umtiti loan deal agreed, Barcelona will pay full salary - report

Samuel Umtiti really could be leaving Barcelona this summer, with the rumor mill convinced that the defender will join Serie A side Lecce.

The latest update comes from Fabrizio Romano who reports the defender has now agreed personal terms with the Italian outfit.

Barcelona will pay his full salary but may receive bonuses depending on the Frenchman’s appearances.

Serie A side Lecce have now agreed personal terms with Samuel Umtiti. Barcelona will pay full salary but will receive add-ons during the season. #FCB



Umtiti will fly to Lecce early next week once final details are done and sealed between clubs. pic.twitter.com/2UAJrs3wmI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022

Di Marzio also reckons that Umtiti “will bring his personal athletic trainer with him” to treat his knee which has caused him all sorts of problems in recent seasons.

There’s also a bit more detail on why Umtiti seems to have chosen Lecce. Apparently, the defender is keen on becoming a coach once he has hung up his boots and is very interested in learning about Italian football and tactics.

Umtiti is expected to fly out to Italy early next week to complete his move and hopefully enjoy some regular game time for the first time in a long while.