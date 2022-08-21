Lecce president says Samuel Umtiti deal ‘is a long way off being finalised’

Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani has been talking about rumors Samuel Umtiti is about to join the club from Barcelona and has insisted it’s not a done deal just yet.

Speculation on Saturday claimed that Umtiti had agreed personal terms with the Serie A side on a loan move and that Barcelona would pay his full salary.

However, the Lecce chief reckons that while there are talks ongoing about Umtiti, a deal has not been fully agreed just yet.

“We have been evaluating Umtiti for a while now, but it is a negotiation that is a long way off being finalised,” he told DAZN.

Barcelona and Lecce do still have time to sort this one out before the window closes.

Umtiti clearly isn’t in Xavi’s plans for the new 2022-23 season and the move would offer the defender the chance of some game time.

Lecce are back in Serie A this season after seven years away but have lost both of their first two games of the campaign.