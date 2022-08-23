 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona ask Bellerin to wait on the club - report

The Catalans could make a late move

By Josh Suttr
Arsenal v Orlando City SC Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Barcelona and full-backs have a strange relationship. They seem to confuse me week by week and this time is no different. The latest update claims Barca have reportedly asked Hector Bellerin to wait on them to figure things out.

It seems like Barca have asked him to wait so they can fail at signing Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier and Villarreal’s Juan Foyth. Once they accept that those two are off the table, they may be able to get Bellerin for free or at the very least relatively cheap.

The La Masia graduate had a nice year on loan at Real Betis and doesn’t seem to be in the long-term plans for Arsenal. There’s a chance he could leave the Gunners for free and if he does he is seen as a decent option for Barca.

