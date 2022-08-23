Juventus offer update on Memphis Depay amid Barcelona exit rumors

Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved has offered an update on Memphis Depay amid speculation the Dutchman is wanted in Turin.

Nedved admits that Memphis is a target for the club but reckons there are other names on their shopping list too.

“Depay can play with Dusan Vlahovic or in his place, I agree. He can also play with Moise Kean or be a winger, but he is only one of the names we are evaluating,” he said. “We are evaluating, we are vigilant on what the market offers. We need to evaluate things carefully. Looking at the injuries and the formation, we are considering whether to go back on the market.” Source | DAZN

The rumor mill seems confident that Memphis has agreed terms with Juventus and that Barcelona are ready to let him leave him on a free transfer.

However, it seems that Juventus are still yet to give the green light to the deal, while Barca are in a rush to conclude the transfer in a bid to help register Jules Kounde.