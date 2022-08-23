 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester City CEO: “Of course Bernardo Silva stays”

The midfielder has been linked with a switch to the Camp Nou

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has spoken out publicly on the rumors linking Bernardo Silva with a transfer to FC Barcelona.

A reporter asked Soriano as he was making his way to his car: “Does Bernardo stay at City?”

“Of course,” Soriano answered.

Rumors have continued to buzz suggesting the Portuguese international could move to the Camp Nou if Barcelona were able to move Frenkie de Jong on, or even, perhaps, if they could get other player sales.

There have been hints that perhaps Silva was ready to make the switch to La Liga, but if City do not accept Barcelona’s terms and Barcelona do not have the required space according to Financial Fair Play regulations, the transfer won’t happen... at least not this window.

