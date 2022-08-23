FC Barcelona look to Javi Galán as Marcos Alonso alternative - report

FC Barcelona are looking elsewhere for alternatives to Marcos Alonso, and it seems a choice has been made.

The Chelsea FC fullback has long been a target of Barcelona’s but due to Financial Fair Play issues, the transfer may not actually happen. Enter Javi Galán. The Celta Vigo left-back is said to be someone Xavi admires and the financial aspect might work out for all parties.

His release clause is cited as around 18 million euro, but Barcelona hope to sign him for a fee along the lines of 10-12 million.

The 27-year-old started in his hometown club Badajoz before moving to Córdoba, where he was converted from a winger to a left-back. He was nicknamed “Rooney” as a youth player due to his stocky build and style of play, which people said resembled Wayne Rooney’s.

He made his La Liga debut when he joined SD Huesca in 2019, but that side was eventually relegated last year. That’s when Celta pounced, getting him for the cut-rate price of 2 million euro.

He was an undisputed starter for Celta last season, and he’s caught the eye of Barcelona as they look to reinforce the left-back position.

Jordi Alba had been thought of as the main starter, but Xavi gave Alejandro Balde a try in the last match. The youngster did well, assisting the first goal with a pass to Robert Lewandowski.

Despite Balde’s progress, it is understood that Barcelona are looking to add another left-back to the mix and Galán could be the chosen one. While his transfer fee won’t be much different than what would be paid for Alonso, his salary is said to be significantly lower.