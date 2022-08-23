Juventus to go for Arkadiusz Milik instead of Memphis Depay - report

Memphis Depay’s future has been plunged into doubt once again with a report that his proposed move to Juventus looks to be off.

Sky Sport in Italy are reporting that Juventus have decided to go for Arkadiusz Milik instead of the Dutchman after making a decision on Tuesday.

The Serie A side already have a verbal agreement with Marseille over a loan deal and now just need to agree personal terms with the 28-year-old.

Juve will pay around €2m to take Milik on loan and the deal will include a purchase option set at €8m.

Memphis had been an option, as Pavel Nedved has admitted, but the report claims the Dutchman’s salary demands were considered “excessive.”

It had been thought Barca would terminate the Dutchman’s contract to allow him to move but it seems Juventus is no longer an option.

The news, if it turns out to be correct, will prove a blow for the Catalans who need to offload players in order to register Jules Kounde.

The defender has already missed the first two games of the season and pressure is growing on Barca to get him registered before their next match on Sunday.