Barcelona decide not to loan Pablo Torre back to Racing - report

Barcelona have reportedly decided against loaning young midfielder Pablo Torre back to Racing for the 2022-23 season.

There has been speculation that Torre wants to head back to his former club rather than play for Barca Atletic in the new campaign.

However, it seems a decision has now been made and Torre will remain at the Camp Nou, according to AS.

Barca will stay with their original plan of letting Torre train with the first-team and play for the reserves if he is not in Xavi’s matchday squad.

Xavi spoke about Torre before Barca’s win over Real Sociedad and said the club would have to discuss the situation with the teenager.

“We have talked and discussed which is the best option, to train with us and play for the B team,” he said. “We have to talk to him. We want him in the first-team dynamic but play in the B team but we have to think if going on loan will be a good option.”

It seems a decision has now been made and Torre will be turning out for Rafa Marquez’s side. Barca Atletic’s first game of the new season is on Saturday against Castellon.