Barcelona want to swap Sergino Dest for Thomas Meunier - report

Barcelona have reportedly proposed a swap deal with Borussia Dortmund that would see Sergino Dest head to the Bundesliga club and Thomas Meunier move the other way.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca don’t want to pay Dortmund’s €15 million asking price for Meunier so have offered a swap deal instead involving Dest.

However, it’s not clear yet if Dortmund are interested in the USMNT star, who has already been deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi.

The Barcelona coach is thought to be a big fan of Meunier and thinks he’s quite similar to Cesar Azpilicueta who Xavi wanted to bring to the Camp Nou.

That ship has sailed but Meunier remains a target. Diario Sport also reckon that Jordi Cruyff contacted Meunier in January about a move but was told Dortmund wouldn’t let him leave.

There’s just over a week left in the transfer window and, quite possibly, still plenty of activity still to come at Barcelona.

The Catalans still need to offload players to register Jules Kounde, while it’s thought Xavi wants at least one full-back and maybe even two before the window shuts.