Samuel Umtiti seals loan move to Lecce - report

Samuel Umtiti looks as though he really will leave Barcelona this summer and head to Serie A side Lecce on loan.

The move has been rumored for a little while, although it was thrown into some doubt when president Saverio Sticchi Damiani said talks were “a long way off being finalised.”

However, it appears that talks have continued and been successful which means Umtiti is now expected to spend the rest of the campaign in Serie A.

Samuel Umtiti deal, done and sealed. French centre back leaves Barcelona and joins Serie A side Lecce on loan until June 2023. @SkySport #FCB



Umtiti will fly to Italy this week to undergo medical tests. pic.twitter.com/Ku3GM2Ip87 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022

It’s thought that Barca will pay Umtiti’s salary but could receive bonuses depending on the number of appearances he makes.

Umtiti is thought to be keen to head to Italy because he wants to learn about the league as he’s keen to move into coaching after he hangs up his boots.

The defender will become the latest player to leave as part of the summer squad overhaul at the Camp Nou but there could be more exits before the window closes.