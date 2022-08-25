WATCH: Samuel Umtiti reduced to tears after receiving epic Lecce welcome

Samuel Umtiti has arrived in Italy to complete his move to Lecce and received a rapturous reception from supporters.

The defender’s had a tough few years at Barcelona, largely due to injury, and has spent most of the time on the bench.

Umtiti now has the chance for a new start in Serie A and seemed quite overcome by it all as you can see below.

The French center-back has previously hinted at just how hard the last few years have been for him.

He admitted to being in tears when speaking to president Joan Laporta and asking for another chance to prove himself last year.

“It was a very important conversation for me,” he said. “I needed to get things off my chest and for him to know that I am in good shape and that I want to help the team. “I cried in the meeting. We spoke about some difficult issues; it was quite intense. I don’t speak much, but if I do tell you something, it comes from the heart.”

Barcelona confirmed earlier in the day they had agreed a deal with Lecce for the defender to spend the season on loan with the Serie A side.

Umtiti becomes the third of the four players Xavi told to leave earlier this year to leave the Camp Nou. Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueza have also departed, with just Martin Braithwaite still at the club.