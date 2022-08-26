Ez Abde to extend Barcelona contract to 2026 and then leave on loan - report

Moroccan winger Ez Abde is reportedly set to sign a new contract extension at Barcelona and then leave on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

The latest update on the youngster comes from Relevo who also reckon that Real Valladolid are currently looking favorites for Abde’s signature.

Abde’s future has been uncertain for a while but it seems a loan is the best option given the wide attacking options Xavi has at his disposal this season.

Barca have added Raphinha this summer to a squad that already includes Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, and Ansu Fati.

Memphis Depay is also expected to leave this summer, although a move to Juventus appears to have collapsed and it’s not clear what will happen next.

Manchester United are being linked with a move for the Dutchman, who spent two years at the club before joining Ligue 1 club Lyon in 2017.