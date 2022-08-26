Barcelona ‘very close’ to terminating Martin Braithwaite’s contract - report

Barcelona are reportedly “very close” to terminating Martin Braithwaite’s contract at the Camp Nou early.

Braithwaite was one of four players told by Xavi earlier this summer to find a new club because they weren’t in the coach’s plans for the new campaign.

Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, and Samuel Umtiti have all departed but Braithwaite is still at Barcelona, albeit without a squad number for the season.

Gerard Romero is now reporting that Barcelona are about to call time on Braithwaite’s spell at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans are said to be “very close” to terminating his contract and will pay around €2.5 million to seal his exit. Braithwaite’s departure would in turn release €3m on the wage bill.

Braithwaite has reportedly not been interested in taking up any of the offers that have come his way this summer and it’s not clear where he will play if he does indeed leave.