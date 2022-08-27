Barcelona linked with move for Rennes captain Hamari Traore

Barcelona’s search for a new right-back has reportedly taken them to France and a potential move for Rennes captain Hamari Traore.

L’Equipe are reporting that Barca have “started negotiations” for the 30-year-old full-back.

The Malian apparently “ticks a lot of boxes for Barcelona” which basically seems to be a way of saying he is a low-cost option as he’s in the final year of his existing deal.

The report reckons a bid of around €3 million would be enough to convince Rennes to sell.

Rennes would also be happy to sell to avoid losing Traore on a free next year and particularly as they only spent €2.5m on the right-back five years ago.

The captain is also one of the club’s highest earners which means his exit would free up a bit of budget for the Ligue 1 side.

Talks between the two clubs are said to be ongoing, with the report speculating Barca could make a bid for the veteran over the weekend.