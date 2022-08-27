Barcelona’s Ez Abde set for Real Valladolid loan - report

Barcelona are getting close to sealing another departure as young forward Ez Abde is set to join La Liga side Real Valladolid on a season-long loan deal, according to a report from Relevo’s Matteo Moretto.

El Valladolid confía en cerrar a Abde en las próximas horas.



Si nada se tuerce, el extremo del Barça se irá cedido allí. Antes, renovará tres temporadas más, hasta 2026.



✍ @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/vSB2hsHKSz — Relevo (@relevo) August 27, 2022

Abde will sign a three-year extension of his current deal which will keep him at Barça until 2026, and he’ll now get much needed minutes at a La Liga side at a crucial stage of his development

The winger played some key minutes for the first team in the second half of last season after shining at Barça B, and was hoping to stay with Xavi Hernández’s senior squad for this campaign before the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha left him without a shot at real minutes in attack.

The deal should be closed and made official within the next few hours, but Abde isn’t expected to be available for either side when Barça and Valladolid meet on Sunday evening at Camp Nou.