Ansu Fati sends classy goodbye message to Samuel Umtiti

Ansu Fati is a class act both on and off the pitch and has sent a moving goodbye message to Samuel Umtiti after the defender completed a loan move to Lecce.

The teenager took to Instagram stories to thank the center-back for all the help he has given him during his time at Barcelona.

“Good luck Sam! Thanks for looking after me as your little brother, for all the advice and laughs together. I wish you all the best in this new stage, I’ll miss you!!!

Umtiti has also taken to social media to say his farewells and also thank Lecce for the huge welcome he has received since landing in Italy this week from Barcelona.

He wrote, “I’m still taking in everything I experienced yesterday. Thank you for the love with which you received me, I am excited and eager to start competing with this Club. I also want to thank FC Barcelona and all its fans for the great years we have lived together, I wish you the best this season.”