Ronaldo confirms Real Valladolid interest in Barcelona’s Ez Abde

Real Valladolid president Ronaldo has confirmed he’s hoping to sign Ez Abde before the transfer window closes.

Abde has been linked with several La Liga clubs this summer but it looks as though Valladolid could be where he spends the 2022-23 campaign.

The youngster is expected to move on loan after signing a contract renewal at the Camp Nou.

Here’s what Ronaldo’s had to say:

“We want to reinforce ourselves on the far left, I hope that there will be surprises before the transfer market ends,” he said. “Abde is a great player and we are interested in it.”

Real Valladolid coach Pacheta also spoke briefly about Abde after the game.

“Abde is very good, I can tell you that,” he said. “But the rest is a matter of sports management.”

Ronaldo was expected to discuss the transfer after the game with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, but it looks very much as though Abde will go in search of regular minutes.