Oscar Mingueza says emotional goodbye to Barcelona

Oscar Mingueza has said an emotional goodbye to Barcelona after sealing a move to Celta Vigo ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The defender has been at the Camp Nou since the age of eight and has played for every age group at the club right up to the first team.

However, Mingueza is now set for a fresh challenge away from Barcelona after being told he’s surplus to requirements by Xavi.

Here’s his farewell message.

“After 15 years I have to say goodbye to the club that has seen me grow up and made me who I am. I am very grateful to all the people, coaches, players, physicians, delegates, educators of La Masia, to Koeman who gave me the opportunity to fulfill the dream of playing with the best players in the world and to all the people who have contributed their grain of sand. I have been very happy and will forever be grateful! Thanks Culers!”

Mingueza has signed a four-year deal at Celta, while the deal also sees Barca retain a buy-back option as well as being entitled to 50% of any future sale.