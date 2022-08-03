Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig set to complete LA Galaxy move - report

Riqui Puig’s proposed move from Barcelona to LA Galaxy seems to be pretty much a done deal with the midfielder set to sign a three-year deal with the MLS side.

The latest update comes from Fabrizio Romano who reports that everything is now agreed and the only thing missing is the final confirmation.

Puig will move on a free transfer and sign a three-year deal with LA Galaxy, although the deal is expected to contain a buy-back option.

Full agreement completed: Riqui Puig will join LA Galaxy on permanent deal from Barça on a three-year contract, here we go. Documents now being prepared. ⚪️ #LAGalaxy



Sell on clause included - green light arrived yesterday and it’s now matter of time. pic.twitter.com/l9GG4SEllb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

The midfielder will leave after finally accepting he’s not in Xavi’s plans for the future following the arrival of Franck Kessie and the emergence of youngsters such as Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez.

Puig’s departure will also free up the No. 6 shirt at Barcelona which is expected to go to 17-year-old Gavi. We could also have an update on Gavi’s renewal shortly with the youngster set to turn 18 on Friday.