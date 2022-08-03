Barcelona in talks with Bournemouth over Neto move - report

Neto could become the latest player to leave Barcelona with the back-up goalkeeper reportedly in talks with Premier League side Bournemouth over a summer move.

The Cherries are hoping they can land the Brazilian in time for their season-opener against Aston Villa on Saturday, according to 90min.

Fabrizio Romano is also reporting that negotations are taking place between the two sides but reckons that Neto does have other options too.

Bournemouth are in negotiations to sign Neto from Barcelona. It’s one of the options for Brazilian goalkeeper who will decide his future in the next days - still no full agreement with Bournemouth. #FCB



Barcelona are open to let him go. pic.twitter.com/GMRygwk7vr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

It would be little surprise to see Neto leave this summer as he’s one of several players who Xavi has already told can depart before the new season.

Inaki Pena is expected to be Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s deputy for the 2022-23 campaign after returning to the club after a loan spell in Turkey with Galatasaray.

Ter Stegen came under scrutiny last season for some of his performances for Barca but will start the new campaign fresh after enjoying a good rest over the summer and opting out of Germany’s Nations League fixtures.