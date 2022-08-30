Miralem Pjanic could still leave Barcelona before window closes - report

Miralem Pjanic’s future is once again the subject of speculation with two clubs keen on the Barcelona midfielder in the final days of the transfer window.

It had seemed that Pjanic would definitely stay at Barcelona after seeming to impress Xavi in pre-season.

Yet the latest reports suggests the midfielder could still move on. Cope reckon that Saudi side Al-Nassr FC remain keen on Pjanic as well as Lyon.

It’s thought a loan is the most likely option for Pjanic, although it’s still not clear if he will depart in the next few days.

Barcelona have already sent Nico out on loan, which seemed to be another indication that Pjanic was staying, but the former Juventus man hasn’t seen a single minute of action yet in La Liga.

Indeed it’s difficult to see Pjanic getting much game time at all in 2022-23 as Barca are well-stocked for midfielders.

Xavi has Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Franck Kessie all available. Pablo Torre is also set to stay and divide his time between Barca Atletic and the first team.