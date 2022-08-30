OFFICIAL: Mika Marmol leaves Barcelona for FC Andorra

Barcelona have confirmed that 21-year-old defender Mika Marmol has left the club and joined FC Andorra.

Here’s the club’s offical statement:

“FC Barcelona and FC Andorra have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Mika Mármol. The Club retains 50% of the rights to the Terrassa central and reserves a buyback option.”

The highly-rated center-back drew plaudits last season for his performances with Barca B and had been tipped to make it into the first team.

However, the arrivals of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen seem to have blocked Marmol’s path and he’s decided to look for a new challenge.

Marmol now joins up with FC Andorra who are managed by Quique Setien’s former assistant Eder Sarabia and owned by Gerard Pique’s Kosmos company.