Barcelona still expected to sign Marcos Alonso before transfer window closes

Barcelona are still expected to sign Marcos Alonso from Chelsea before the transfer window closes later this week.

A deal had seemed close when Alonso was allowed to leave the Chelsea squad and fly out to Barcelona to seemingly finalize his move.

However, the full-back has since returned to west London and there have been suggestions Barca had gone a little cold on the idea of landing the 31-year-old.

Not so, according to Gerard Romero, who is confident that Barcelona will sign Alonso before the transfer deadline.

ESPN are also reporting Barca have “reactivated” the Alonso option and hope to bring him in for around €5 million.

Alonso and Barcelona are also being talked about in AS. President Joan Laporta has reportedly “given his word” to Alonso that Barca will do all they can to sign him after a meeting on Monday.

Interestingly, AS reckon that Alonso’s arrival will not mean that Alejandro Balde leaves, indeed it’s more likely to be bad news for Jordi Alba.

Barca have apparently told interested clubs that Balde is going nowhere this summer, while Xavi “would not object to the departure of Alba” but knows it’s pretty much impossible this late in the window.