Barcelona expecting frantic end to summer transfer window

Barcelona seem to be expecting a very busy end to what’s been an eventful transfer window for the Catalan giants.

The window shuts on Thursday, September 1 and Barca are working hard to finalize a number of exits in the hope of adding a few more new signings.

Gerard Romero, who has been pretty accurate throughout the summer, reckons Barca have told La Liga they are hoping to offload five players and bring in three more.

All of which seems incredibly ambitious but, given what Mateu Alemany and Joan Laporta have managed already, perhaps not completely impossible.

The players on the exit ramp are pretty easy to guess. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite and Ez Abde.

Miralem Pjanic could also go after reportedly receiving late interest from a couple of clubs, although it’s worth noting Xavi has said recently that he expects the midfielder to stay.

Aubameyang looks like he’s going to sign for Chelsea, while Abde is expected to sign a renewal and then head away on a season-long loan.

Martin Braithwaite, if reports are to be believed, is likely to be released as Barcelona want to terminate his contract early.

All of which leaves just Dest and Memphis. There have been whispers of interest in Dest, but nothing concrete, while Memphis has seen a move to Juventus collapse.

Neither player will want to spend the next few months on the bench, particularly with the World Cup starting in November, but it’s not clear if there are any genuine takers.

Barcelona will hope exits can be sealed as they remain desperate for a new right-back. Thomas Meunier seems the favorite, particularly now Juan Foyth is out with a knee injury.

Convincing Dortmund to let Meunier go this late in the window may take some doing which is probably why Hector Bellerin’s name keeps appearing. The defender wants out of Arsenal and seems to be a possible low-cost (last resort?) option for Barca.

Marcos Alonso also continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, while Bernardo Silva’s name keeps cropping up despite Pep and Xavi effectively ruling out a move in the last few days.

Quite what will happen is anyone’s guess but it does promise to be another fascinating few days in the world of Barcelona.

Tell us who you would like to see arrive/leave before the window closes in the comments below!