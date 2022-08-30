Barcelona defender Sergino Dest could be tempted by Man Utd move - report

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is said to be “open” to a move to Manchester United which would see him reunited with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Xavi has made it pretty clear Dest is not in his plans for this season by leaving him out of the team’s first three La Liga games of the season.

ESPN are reporting that Dest was “initially reluctant” to leave Barca this summer but “would be tempted by United.”

However, any move seems to be dependent on United shifting Aaron Wan-Bissaka first.

Barca aren’t interested in a swap but the right-back has attracted interest from former club Crystal Palace and West Ham.

The Catalan giants are hoping to offload Dest for €20 million but would also be willing to go for a loan with a purchase option in order to get him off the wage bill.

Villarreal have also expressed an interest in Dest after losing Juan Foyth to injury but it seems the USMNT star is not keen on playing for Unai Emery’s side.